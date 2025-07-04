2027: I’ll do one term if given ADC ticket – Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi has pledged to serve only one term as President if he secures the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections.

This commitment is rooted in Nigeria’s unwritten power rotation agreement between the North and South.

Amaechi emphasised the importance of adhering to this agreement, which allocates eight years to each region.

Since President Bola Tinubu, a southerner, would have completed a four-year term by 2027, Amaechi believes another southerner should serve only one term to maintain the balance of power.

“For now, the way Nigeria is, you must keep to that unwritten agreement that says North eight years and South eight years,” Amaechi stated during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He recalled his past opposition to the PDP government when it reneged on a similar agreement.

“I led the fight against the PDP government. Why? Because there was an agreement that the government at that time would serve four years. And after four years, that government reneged. And I said no, that would be unfair. That will be instability at its peak because the North will react.”

Amaechi also criticised President Tinubu’s administration, stating that life has become more difficult for ordinary Nigerians under his leadership.

“This time around, the South must be allowed to complete their tenure,” he said.

He, however, stressed the need to respect the zoning arrangement to ensure national stability.