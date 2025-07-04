ADC takeover: Wike slams Atiku, David Mark, El-Rufai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Thursday slammed the leaders of the coalition who took over the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday to challenge President Bola Tinubu in his 2027 re-election bid.

Wike, who spoke at his regular media chat in Abuja, said the new ADC leaders lacked the pedigree and capacity to pose any threat to the ambition of the President.

Former president of the Senate, David Mark, and former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, were named as interim national chairman and interim national secretary of the ADC after the subsisting national executive committee (NEC) of the party dissolved to pave way for the leadership change.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was among the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that were at the unveiling of the ADC as the preferred choice of the coalition to field candidates in the next elections.

“There is no coalition. The opposition has decimated itself. The only party that can, if properly organised, challenge this government is the PDP,” Wike declared during the media chat.

The former governor alleged that Senator Mark’s decision to move to the ADC was because he could not have his way in taking over the leadership of the PDP.

“David Mark wanted to be chairman of the PDP, and we said no. When they demanded that the chairmanship return to the North-Central, we resisted. Now, he has gone to lead a coalition. Let’s see who Nigerians will believe,” the minister said.

He also took on the publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, saying: “Dele Momodu was never my friend. He claimed he ran for president—he didn’t get a single vote, and now he’s in this coalition.”

Wike further claimed that some members of the coalition are serial defectors from one party to the other over the years.

“Atiku was in the PDP, left for the AC, returned to the PDP, then joined the APC, came back to the PDP, and now he’s with the ADC. Every time, he jumps ship. They’re just looking for where they can be in charge.”

According to the minister, the criticism of the government by the opposition leaders was not altruistic but based on narrow interests, just as he challenged them to compare the records of their tenure while in public office with the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

He said: “They keep saying Nigerians are angry. Say the truth: you were defeated here. Don’t project your frustration onto the public.”

“If I leave as minister today, I can confidently say, ‘This is what I accomplished.’ Let any of them show what they’ve done.”

The minister also flayed the involvement of a former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in the coalition, claiming that it was borne out of a failed ambition.

“If the president hadn’t dumped him, would he be part of any coalition?” Wike queried.

The minister said the PDP remained the only organised opposition party to give the APC a good fight, despite the protracted crisis in the former ruling party in the country.

“Politics is about interests. Those people tried everything to seize the PDP’s leadership, and we stood firm and said no,” Wike said.