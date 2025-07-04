6 uses of uranium asides Nuclear Weapon

There are other uses of uranium apart from nuclear weapons as discussed in this article. Uranium is a silver-grey metal that is radioactive. The most common types are uranium 235 and uranium 238. The atomic weight of this element (uranium) is 70 percent higher than lead but lower than gold and tungsten. Uranium is widely known as a crucial compound used to power the nuclear power plants that generate electricity.

The other uses of uranium are discussed below.

1. Medical Research

Uranium isotopes are very useful in some medical studies. They are used to investigate how the body absorbs drugs and to track organ function. Uranium-235 derived from some isotopes are used in radiotherapy to treat cancers. These isotopes can work against cancer cells and impede their growth. Also, the radiation gotten from uranium-235 can be used to sterilize surgical and medical instruments.

2. Military Industries

Uranium is used to create radiation-resistant vehicles and military armour. This prevents external or physical attacks and the penetration of radioactive rays. This element (uranium) can also be used to create ammunition (penetrators) that are composed of depleted uranium and other minerals such as titanium and molybdenum.

3. Transportation of radioactive materials

Another use of uranium is how it safely helps in transporting radioactive materials after they’ve been converted to containers. These containers prevent the leakage of harmful radiation into the environment.

4. Animal Husbandry

Some uranium isotopes can be used to examine the absorption of elements such as phosphorus

and calcium in livestock. Including how nutrients are processed in animal bodies. It can also be used to diagnose livestock diseases.

5. Food Industry

The food industry also uses uranium to examine the chemical composition of foods and ascertain the amount of mineral elements present in it. It is also used to improve food preservation methods and examine food production processes.

6. Geology and Archaeology

Uranium is used in determining the age of ancient artifacts and rocks. The discoveries help scientists deeply understand past civilization and the earth’s history. In addition, it helps in geochemical studies — determining the application of uranium in geology.