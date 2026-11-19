As electioneering campaigns for the 2027 Nigerian general election campaigns gather momentum, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is disturbed by incipient evidence of resort to violence, especially in major urban areas.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Professor Tukur Muhammad Baba, and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday.

The statement noted that, in the past few days, conventional and social media outlets have been awash with stories and scenes of provocative demonstrations, stone throwing and abusive chants hurled or directed at politically exposed personalities or other high-profile figures.

It also averred that, “Without equivocation, the emerging tendency is totally unacceptable, dangerous and condemnable.

“It is even egregious where political choices are expressed through physical violence, looting and arson on persons and property.

Similarly, abusive reactions to such incidents are utterly condemnable for their potential to escalate the problem further; such reactions, just like the incidents they seek to condemn, are unacceptable.

According to the Forum, “Although not new in Nigeria’s history of electioneering campaigns, the time has long passed for our people to refrain from such misbegotten strategy, as it is alien to our society and culture and does not portray us in good light, especially in the 21st Century.

“The incidents also suggest vile disdain for law and order, political intolerance and incivility, with dangerous implications not only for the development of democracy and, even more ominously, for the future of Nigeria,

Therefore, ACF calls for calm and civility. The best and most acceptable way to show political disaffection from any individual or group is through the possession of a voter’s card and the use of the same to cast ballots as the law provides.

ACF also calls on community stakeholders, socio-cultural clubs and associations, trade groups, national and international non-governmental organisations, traditional, community and religious leaders as well as ordinary folks to all rise to the occasion in enlightening citizens to the real dangers of political intolerance and violence.

ACF also calls on political office holders to commit to treating perceived or real opponents with equity, fairness and tolerance, as well as granting access to all public facilities for campaign events without hindrance.

ACF also calls on law enforcement agencies to openly rise to the challenge in measured, carefully calibrated and coordinated intelligence-driven ways with firmness.

The recent presidential pardon to citizens arrested in connection with the violence under reference is commendable. However, focus should now shift to preventive measures. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria!