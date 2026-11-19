The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace has given insight into why the contract for the construction of an apron at Katsina International Airport has yet to be executed by the contractor, Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited.

The ministry provided the explanation in a letter addressed to the Abuja Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), dated February 21, 2024. The letter was tendered and admitted as an exhibit in the ongoing trial of the immediate past Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and three others before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The EFCC is prosecuting the former minister alongside his daughter, Fatima, son-in-law, Hamman Jalal Sule, and a firm purportedly owned by the couple, Al-Buraq, before Justice Sylvanus Oriji, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on a six-count charge bordering on abuse of office and contract fraud to the tune of N2.8bn.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them by the EFCC on behalf of the Federal Government.

In the letter, tendered on Thursday at the resumed hearing by Al-Buraq’s counsel, Michael Numa, SAN, through the 12th prosecution witness (PW12), Christopher Odofin, during cross-examination, the ministry explained, among other things, that Al-Buraq had mobilised to the airport site to execute the project but faced a “challenge of site”.

The ministry further explained that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had been making it difficult for the contractor to fully mobilise to the site to execute the project. It added that this had prompted the ministry and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) “to consider using an alternative site allocated by Katsina State Government”.

Asked to read part of the letter, PW12, an EFCC investigator, said, “It is important to note that M/S Al-Buraq Global Investment Limited had earlier mobilised to site and removed electric cables, fire hydrant pipes and surveyed the initial site, but they were asked to suspend work as the project location will be changed.”

Despite this, PW12 told the court that he blamed the ministry and Al-Buraq