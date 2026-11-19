African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has accused the state government of using security agencies to intimidate opposition members following the remand of its State Vice Chairman, Bello Isiaka Keegan, over alleged public incitement.

Keegan was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned before a magistrate court on Thursday. The court subsequently ordered his remand at a correctional centre until December 3.

The party’s Legal Adviser, Mas’ud Umar, disclosed this in a telephone interview with our correspondent, alleging that the arrest was linked to comments Keegan made during a radio programme.

Umar explained that the ADC chieftain had appeared on the programme to discuss the party’s growing membership and political strength in the state, but his comments were allegedly interpreted as incitement.

He described the development as an attempt to suppress opposition voices in the state rather than a legitimate legal process.

“The arrest of our vice chairman was persecution, not prosecution. He was on a radio programme where he was making a case for his party, particularly about its strength and the number of followers it has in the state.

“That was why he was arrested. They arrested him on Wednesday, quickly filed a First Information Report and arraigned him before a magistrate court on Thursday,” he said.

The legal adviser also faulted the court’s decision to remand Keegan, arguing that the alleged offence was bailable and that the magistrate declined to consider his bail application.

“Even the offence for which he was arraigned is a bailable one. But when we submitted our bail application, the magistrate declined to hear it, claiming it was too early to entertain the application.

“He, however, remanded him at the correctional centre until the next adjourned date, which is December 3,” Umar said.

He further accused the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of failing to act on petitions submitted by the party over alleged offences against its members.

According to him, the police had not demonstrated the same level of urgency in addressing complaints brought forward by ADC members as they had in handling cases involving opposition figures.

“We have a series of cases involving our members, but whenever we write petitions to them, they never act. They are only working to silence the opposition in the state, and that is why they keep targeting and persecuting our members,” he alleged.

However, the Sokoto State Police Command dismissed suggestions that it was responsible for the decision to remand the ADC official, maintaining that decisions on bail rested with the judiciary.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Ahmed Rufai, said the police had concluded their investigation and charged Keegan before the court.

“The issue of bail for an accused person is solely the responsibility of the court and not the police.

“Having established our case against the accused, we charged him to court. The rest is now in the hands of the judiciary,” Rufai said.

Rufai declined to comment directly on the allegation of political persecution, saying he would need to review the case file before making further statements.