Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) has successfully flagged off its presidential and gubernatorial Campaign, inaugurated its campaign council, and presented party flags to its candidates ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The event, held on Thursday, 19th November 2026, at the Kaduna Township (Ranchers Bees) Stadium, attracted a massive crowd of party faithful, support groups and members of the public. It was attended by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, GCON, alongside prominent party leaders, political stakeholders and candidates.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Uba Sani, CON, expressed profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his administration’s commitment to the peace, security and development of Kaduna.

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“We are profoundly grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support and transformative interventions in Kaduna State.

” From improved security and the appointment of two substantive Ministers and other sons and daughters of Kaduna State into key federal positions, to the establishment of four federal universities, the approval of ₦1 trillion for the Kaduna Light Rail Project, and critical road projects, including Kaduna–Birnin Gwari, Zaria–Soba–Pambegua and Jema’a–Jaba–Kagarko, our state continues to benefit significantly from the Renewed Hope Agenda,” the Governor stated.

Governor Sani also expressed appreciation to the people of Kaduna State for their overwhelming support, resilience and commitment to peaceful coexistence, describing their unity and cooperation as fundamental to the remarkable progress recorded in restoring peace, strengthening security and accelerating development across the state.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance, equitable development and sustained engagement with citizens across all communities.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Kaduna State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council, Hon. Ben Solomon Dalhatu Kure, described the event as a significant milestone in the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

“The massive turnout reflects the enthusiasm and commitment of our party members and supporters. With the successful campaign flag-off, inauguration of our Campaign Council and presentation of flags to our candidates, we are fully prepared for a coordinated, peaceful and issue-based campaign across Kaduna State,” Kure stated.

The Director-General commended party leaders, stakeholders, support groups, security agencies and members of the public for their contributions to the successful event, assuring that the Campaign Council would intensify grassroots mobilisation and constructive engagement across the state’s 23 Local Government Areas and 255 wards.