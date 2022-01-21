2023: Work as a team for PDP’s victory, Ayu, Ikpeazu, Wike task leaders, members

National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu; Abia State governor Dr. Okeize Ikpeazu and Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike, have urged leaders and members of the party to work as a team for it’s success in the forthcoming elections, stressing that the party remained the only hope of Nigerians being the only democratic party in the country.

Ayu and the governors said this in Lagos at a rally organised at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan to receive members of a factional group within the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) known as Lagos4Lagos led by Dr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor into the PDP fold.

Also present at the well attended rally were Bayelsa, Enugu and Oyo governors, Doye Diri; Dr. Ifeanyi Uguanyi and Seyi Makinde respectively, as well as former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; former governor of Anambra, Dr. Peter Obi and former Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko.

Also present were the PDP Deputy National Chairman, Ambassador Taofik Arapaja; and former National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Kawu Baraje; former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Bode George and his wife, Roli, among others.

Senator Ayu said the PDP was keen about taking over governance in Nigeria, come 2023 to bring comfort to Nigerians, noting that the party was quite aware of the sufferings that Nigerians were currently going through under the APC-led government “that deceived the electorate with a change slogan.”

The PDP chieftain, who described himself as a Lagosian, said said nobody was happy under the hardship that APC had brought to the country, urging that an end must be put to slavery that people had been subjected to, come 2023.

“Let me tell you my brothers and sisters, I am also a Lagosian. O know you have given your lives to people who don’t love they deceived with their change slogan. Are you happy? So there should be no more slavery,” he said.

He, therefore, urged members of the PDP to live up to expectation by rescuing the masses of the country from the hardship they were subjected to, adding that that can be possible if members of they all worked as a team.

He further urged them to identify states that may be hard to win, saying that party members should device a strategy to win such states for the PDP by wooing members of the opposition parties to join the PDP.

“Next year, we are coming back to Lagos to come and celebrate the party’s victory with you,” he enthused.

Dr Ikpaezu, who disclosed that the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, could not attend the rally because he was bereaved, urged all members of the party to have the team spirit, just as he appealed to the party members, both old and new, to see themselves as one united family.

He added that their objective should be to secure victory for the party in the forthcoming elections both at the state and federal levels and for the party to produce the next president.

The governor also urged the new entrant into the party to relate with the old members as members of the same family, and be committed to rescue Lagos and Nigeria.

Also speaking, Governor Wike said now that Dr. Adediran and his teeming supporters had joined the party in Lagos State, the decampees had added to the party numerical strength, urging that there should be unity in the party in the state.

Adediran who was given his party membership card and party constitution by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the PDP in the state, Mr. Julius Akinsola, said he joined the PDP to add value to the party, describing PDP as the only recognised democratic party in Nigeria, adding: “And in unity PDP will take over government in Lagos.”

Akinsola, in his welcome address, said the PDP was the party of the masses, calling on the PDP governors to be committed to making the party more acceptable to the masses.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Work as a team Work as a team

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Work as a team Work as a team