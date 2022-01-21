NSCDC prosecutes cattle rustler for N2.5m cows in Kwara

Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Friday said that the corps has concluded its investigations in the allegation of cattle rustling and breach of contract levelled against one Ruwa Mojuba.

In a statement by the public relations officer of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, in Ilorin on Friday, he said that the suspect would soon appear in court.

It will recalled that in September 2021, one Umar Abubakar of Budo Alhaji village in Oyo state employed the service of the suspect, Ruwa Mojuba, to tend his herd of cattle for him.The suspect was to tend the cattle for seven months on monthly salary of N10,000.

“But the suspect reared the cattle for only one month as he ran away with 17 of the cows and relocated with the rustle cows to Kura village in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.

“The matter was first reported by the owner of the cows at our divisional office in Igbaja before the matter was transfered to the Intelligence and Investigations department at the State Command where painstaking investigations were carried out after the arrest of suspect.”

“Findings revealed that the suspect has sold three of the stolen cows valued at N600,000 while the remaining 14 cows were recovered from him.”

The command’s PRO also said that the Commandant in the state, Makinde Iskil Ayinla, has been briefed of the latest development and has ordered that the suspect be charged to court immediately.

“Yes, we have concluded our investigations and the Commandant has been briefed and has subsequently ordered the arraignment of the suspect in the court of law.”

In the meantime, the suspect will be charged to court by the NSCDC on Tuesday next week.

