2023: We are going to resist all forms of violence ― Gov. Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has disclosed that he will deploy all possible means to resist all forms of violence from any quarter during the 2023 general election.

The governor who assured the All Progressive Congress (APC) of total victory in the coming election stated that the party is hundred per cent intact in the state.

He made this known while addressing members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Yagba federal Constituency comprising Yagba West, Yagba East and MopaMuro at Glass House in Lokoja.

Governor Bello said, “we are aware that people are not happy that we are doing things the right way, they will want to cause crisis but we are going to deploy all possible means to resist all forms of violence from any quarter.”

He declared that the party is solidly positioned for another flawless record of electoral conquest in the 2023 general elections with Senator Ahmed Tinubu as the Presidential candidate as well as other candidates of the party in the state.

He applauded the efforts, support and commitment of party chairmen and ward exco to his administration while calling for more support in the 2023 elections.

He charged stakeholders that in the party’s usual tradition, they should visit every nook and cranny in their various Local Government Areas to canvass support for all candidates of the party, expressing the optimism that given the recurring support, a new story of victory is assured for the party in the forthcoming elections.

The governor commended Yagba federal constituency for their patience having clamoured for Kogi West senate tickets for twenty-three years. He, therefore, called for unity and loyalty among stakeholders and members of the party to actualize the victory of APC, particularly that of Kogi West Senatorial district candidate, Hon. Sunday Karimi who is from Yagba.

He added that with the continuous and collective resolve to stick together as a people under the same party, the true essence of unity which has helped them forge ahead through these years as a party will not be overturned by infiltrators.

He charged Stakeholders to embrace Peace and to play by the rules as that has been the manner of the APC in Kogi State.

Yahaya Bello warned against anti-party activities noting that such activities will not be entertained in the APC.

He assured Stakeholders that an upgraded Bello Care program will be launched in a few days, stressing that the app is specifically designed to address not only health issues but also grassroots agitations without an interception.

“Through this app, you’ll have access to me and other benefits of the party directly; No more third parties,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the State Chairman of the party, Honourable Abdullahi Bello applauded the commitment and loyalty of stakeholders from the Yagba federal constituency while acknowledging their role in deepening the reach of democracy and playing a pivotal role in the success of APC in the fast approaching elections.

He, therefore, assured Gov Bello of the readiness of the party for the forthcoming elections assuring that the party is optimistic of victory come 2023.