Flood cut off bridge linking Nasarawa, northeast, south

Part of a bridge linking Nasarawa to Plateau and other states in the northeast in Akwanga town, Akwanga local government area of the state, has been washed away by flood.

The development followed hours of a torrential downpour on Wednesday.

Many travelers from the northeast and eastern parts of the country were left stranded for hours in traffic.

Men and officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigeria Police have to create a diversion to allow the free flow of traffic.

The district head of Akwanga metropolis, Sir Anthony Yamusa, said the development will cause a lot of hardship to motorists and travelers.

He appealed to the Nasarawa state government and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to put in place temporary measures to ease the free flow of traffic, while also mobilising towards reconstructing the bridge.

”It is unfortunate that the bridge that connected the southern and northern parts of the country was partly washed away. This will not only affect peoples lives, but economic and commercial activities.

“It is in view of this that I want to appeal to the governor of Nasarawa State to collaborate with the federal government in order to reconstruct this bridge,” he said.