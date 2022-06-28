2023: Voters, not Ango Abdullahi will decide Atiku’s fate ― Diwong

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Zachariah Diwong, has advised the chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Professor Ango Abdullahi, to stop arrogating to himself the power to decide the fate of notable politicians seeking elective offices in the country.

Diwong’s remarks were on the heels of Professor Abdullahi’s declaration that former vice president and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lacks the capacity to govern the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, on Tuesday, the former Special Assistant to a former Governor of Kaduna State, maintained that no amount of smear campaigns by the Chairman of NEF would damage the aspiration of Atiku Abubakar.

He said: “We understand Ango’s unhealthy obsession with publicity and his tendency to arrogate to himself the right to appoint leaders for Nigerians, but he should understand that he was only speaking for himself as an armchair critic.

“The suggestion by Ango that Atiku cannot fix Nigeria is not only utterly ridiculous, but it is a reflection of detachment from our reality.

“Atiku’s track record of experience and understanding of Nigeria’s economy and its ethnic and religious diversity is indisputable, and no amount of smear campaigns by Ango can change that reality.”

The APC chieftain expressed concern that casting aspersions on top politicians have since become the pastime of Professor Abdullahi.





“Only the people of Nigeria have the right to decide who they should vote for and not a lame voice like Ango who is primarily interested in causing confusion for the sake of his desire for publicity.

“Running Nigeria is not a child’s play because it demands adequate preparation and great experience, and Atiku has no rival in this regard.

“If truly Ango cares about Nigerians, he cannot disregard experience and track record as the main qualifications for public office, especially the leadership of a country as large and diverse as Nigeria.

“Nigerians don’t need a lecture from Ango Abdullahi because their current miserable experience of life is enough to motivate them to vote for change, and Atiku is their safest bet in terms of tackling our challenges.”

