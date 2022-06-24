Names of Lawan, Akpabio, Umahi missing as INEC releases list of candidates for 2023 polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday released the list and particulars of candidates vying for several positions at the federal level in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.

The names of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi and Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio were missing from the list.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.INEC releases list INEC releases list

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.INEC releases list INEC releases list

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira





2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP