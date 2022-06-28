Save Yoruba land from terrorists’ attacks, Ataoja charges Gani Adams

Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, on Tuesday expressed worries over the rising spate of insecurity in the South-West, charging the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, to save Yoruba land from imminent terror attacks.

The traditional ruler gave the charge at his palace in Osogbo during the Yoruba generalissimo’s visit to him.

Oba Olanipekun, while expressing worries, noted sadly that unfolding events, particularly the Owo Catholic Church massacre showed evidently that Yorubaland had remained the target of terrorists.

“I am happy the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land is here and I want to appeal to him to save our land from these terrorists. The South-West is boiling at the moment and it is only when we get ourselves prepared physically and spiritually that we can rid our region of terrorists that have invaded the region,” the traditional ruler said.

Iba Adams, in his response, said the security challenges in the country needy urgent intervention from all and sundry.

The Yoruba generalissimo said the South-West region was capable of curbing the security deficit, assuring that the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) under his leadership would do everything within the ambit of the law to forestall a repeat of the Owo terror attack in any part of the region.

Iba Adams stated that the reason for the courtesy visit to the palace was in fulfilment of the usual tradition of the congress.

He, however, urged the Osogbo traditional ruler to impress on other traditional rulers to desist from giving prominent and sacred Yoruba traditional titles to non-Yoruba persons, saying the new move by a Yoruba traditional ruler was enough to destroy the sanctity of Yoruba culture and tradition.

Speaking further, the Yoruba generalissimo said that the Open Inter-State National Coordinating Council meeting was one of the fora for the orientation of all members of the OPC, adding that the parley was to spread the gospel of unity, peace and acrimony across Yoruba land.





He disclosed further that the NCC remained the best avenue for the leaders of the organization to reorientate the members on the way forward.

“I am pleased to tell Kabiesi that efforts are on to build a workable synergy between the local security and the government agencies. We are ready to partner with the South-West governors to brace up the security architecture of the region.

“Kabiesi should help tell our traditional rulers to save our tradition from going into extinction. The idea of giving prominent Yoruba titles to non-Yoruba is at variance with Yoruba culture and tradition,” he said.

Also speaking, OPC Coordinator in Osun State, Prince Adedeji Aladesawe, stressed the need for proper mobilisation, saying the leadership of the Congress would do everything to foster peace in the state.

“We are focused on spreading the ideals of the organization and we want to appreciate our father and leader, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba for honouring us with his visit at the open-air National Coordinating Council meeting here in Osogbo, Osun State,” Aladesawe said.

Other prominent dignitaries present at the venue include the Osi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Kayode Balogun; leaders of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC), among others.