PVCs: Voters blame INEC over inability to register in Calabar

As stakeholders continue to advocate for adults of voting age to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), some eligible adults of voting age in the Cross River State capital, Calabar, have blamed their inability to enrol in the exercise on continuous long queues, sluggishness of the process and limited Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), registration machines and centres in the state.

The voters spoke to our reporter in Calabar while registering at the new registration centre provided by Correct FM97.3 Calabar in collaboration with INEC and the management of Embassy Lounge, as a way of marking the Fm station’s 4th anniversary.

One of the voters, Miss Blessing Agbor, said “It’s because of chance. My business takes much time so the time to even come out, especially during weekdays is a challenge,” she said.

Mr Raymond Eze blamed long queues for his inability to register, saying, “I have been going to INEC office, but the queues there is too much many time I will stand until I will get tired when you want to talk, the INEC people will tell you that you are not the only person so you must wait. It is frustrating.”

Tessy Oko on her part said: “The number of Registration centres are too few. You don’t expect people to come and stand under the hot sun for hours because of PVCs. When they get sick they will still treat themselves. Let the centres be established in every street so that everyone will register.”

According to Cyril Essien, “I didn’t register because I had no chance. I use to have a TVC (Temporary Voters Card) but they said it’s now PVC so I have to deregister. I am not interested in all the candidates we have except one, and that one is best known to me, so I am not joking here, this coming election our votes must count. We will surprise everybody, just watch and see. The suffering is too much so we have to make a change “.

Meanwhile, baring his mind on the exercise, the General Manager of Correct FM Calabar, Mr Kingsley Patrick, explained that “We are doing this as a lineup for our fourth anniversary. It is part of what we have been doing, this is now a continuous voter registration centre in partnership with INEC and Embassy Lounge. Our aim is to get 5,000 people minimum, within 3 days to get their PVCs.

