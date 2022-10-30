2023: Time to change narrative on healthcare delivery ― Zamfara NMA

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Zamfara State branch has urged politicians to change and improve on the provision of healthcare in the state, saying it’s time to change the narrative on health delivery.

This was stated today in Gusau by the Chairman of the association, Dr Sanusi Bello, during 2022 Physicians Week with the theme Nigeria Healthcare Delivery System and Democratic Transition: A Time to Change the Narrative held at NMA secretariat in the state.

The NMA chairman represented by the state vice chairman, Dr Ibrahim, while speaking with newsmen lamented that recently as a result of insecurity and poor equipment, seven specialist doctors have left Federal Medical Center, Gusau.

According to him, the development has buttressed the argument that no fewer than 200 Nigerian doctors have left for UK in September 2022.

A 2023 governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sagir Dansadau, while speaking during the event said insecurity is a threat to health sector in the state.

The NRM governorship candidate also assured that if the electorate give him their mandate, he would declare state of emergency on health in the state.

He stressed that if the electorate give their mandate and vote for NRM in 2023 elections, health sector would receive top priority in the state.

“It’s very worrisome to me, I assure people of the state that if elected as governor, I would declare state of emergency on health to restore the sector lost glory,” he said.

He said insecurity has further constituted a threat to healthcare delivery and would do everything possible to provide health for all if elected in the state.

Also during the event, the PDP governorship candidate, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, who was represented by Dr Aliyu Tsafe, said he would increase budget allocation to the health sector if given the mandate in the state.

He maintained that he would implement budget on health in line with world health policy, saying “I will improve access to healthcare for all if elected in 2023 in the state.”

