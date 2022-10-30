In Enugu, South East governors decry insecurity, move to assist victims of flooding

South East Governors on Sunday met at the Government House, Enugu and decried the state of insecurity in the region, saying that the economic activities in the zone have come to a halt while kidnapping and wanton killing have become the order of the day.

They noted that the South East has been beset with serious cases of insecurity and violence, lately.

This was contained in a five-point communique presented at the end of the closed-door meeting.

The communique presented to newsmen by the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi read: “South East Governors decried the state of insecurity in the region. Our economic activities have come to a halt while kidnapping and wanton killing have become the order of the day.

“South East Governors call on the Federal Government to come to our aid in providing security in the Zone bearing in mind that elections are around the corner.

“Meanwhile, South East Governors have agreed to set up a 24-hour Joint Patrol on all major highways within the South East, especially during the Christmas season.

“We commend the States and the Federal Government on efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the victims of the recent flood menace in the country. We hope, however, that a long-term solution is desirable. South East Governors have decided to put funds together to further assist the victims of flooding in our five states in the South East.





“We, also plead with the Federal Government to please initiate action in the dredging of rivers in the South East, to ameliorate the destruction of houses, farmlands and properties. We request the Federal Government to come to the aid of the victims in terms of rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons.

“South East Governors Forum jointly formed Ebubeagu and Forest Guards not ESN. So, it is not correct for any person to allude to fact that South East Governors created ESN.

“South East Governors are watching with keen interest, the developments with respect to the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu viz-a-viz the court rulings. However, we believe that a political solution is still possible in this circumstance.”

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ibezim; the Governor of Abia State, Dr Ikpeazu; host governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.