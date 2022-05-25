2023: Senatorial, Reps aspirants warn APC against imposition in Ekiti

Ahead of this week’s primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Assembly aspirants in Ekiti State has called on the leadership of the party to conduct credible and transparent exercise in the interest of the party’s chances in future elections.

The senatorial aspirants for Ekiti North, Dr Olusegun Osikolu and Chief Olusegun Ajibulu, and the House of Representatives aspirant for Ekiti Central federal constituency 1, Sunday Ola noted that activities leading to the exercise have not been fair to the contestants.

Osikolu while speaking with delegates in Ido-Ekiti said the All Progressives Congress, had found it difficult to get good representatives in the area, owing to alleged imposition of candidates and poor decision by delegates.

He said: “I am ready for the primary. I have been in contact with the 280 delegates and I am confident of winning.This is my fourth attempt and I have developed good rapport with my people here.

“Let me tell you that you should not be afraid of anyone. This is a secret ballot system and you must vote your conscience, so that you won’t regret later.

“In the past , primaries had not been free and fair. If the powers that be don’t want fee and fair, I am happy that the INEC guidelines and Electoral Act has mandated it and they can’t do otherwise if they don’t want to jeopardise our chances for June 18 poll.”





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On his part, Ajibulu explained that, “the electoral body had also made it clear that any party primaries that is not in conformity with the new Electoral Law will be disregarded. Above all, our governor is a democrat and I have notified him and other party leaders about my political aspiration,ditto the people in my constituency.

“I am sure nobody would want to subvert democratic process, more so that we are having a a pending election to prosecute on June 18. The APC members would be happy to see that due process is followed.”

According to Ola, the alleged doctoring of the delegates’ list for the conduct of the party’s primary is an undemocratic conduct, which he declared would be vehemently resisted through every legitimate means.

Ola, who is contesting for the House of Representatives’ ticket in Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun federal constituency, warned that the party must rescind its action and prepare for free and fair contest to prevent a backlash during the June 18 governorship poll.

“We are calling on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee to intervene and call these people to order. How can you change the goal post in the middle of the game? They have to comply with the provisions of the law in arranging the primaries.

“We are not expecting anything short of free, fair and credible primary. All aspirants must be given a level playing field, that is the minimum the party can offer to all of us because of the June 18 governorship election,” he said.

But the party’s State Chairman, Hon Paul Omotoso, assured the aspirants that the primary will be free, fair and credible and will be conducted in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Omotoso said many aspirants had raised such objection and that the party was investigating the accusation to be able to establish the veracity of the case.

“We are investigating all these allegations. But let me say that the authentic delegates’ list will be released tomorrow(Thursday) from Abuja.

“In case you don’t know, only the Abuja can release it to us, the state has no such power,” Omotoso clarified.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

2023: Senatorial, Reps aspirants warn APC against imposition in Ekiti

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

2023: Senatorial, Reps aspirants warn APC against imposition in Ekiti