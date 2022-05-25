DisCo threatens maximum punishment for asset vandals

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on Wednesday, threatened to ensure that vandals of its electricity installations would be maximally punished.

This was even as it disclosed the prosecution of one of its staff Bamidele Rasaq and one Abdulsalamad Abubakar who were both sentenced to a year imprisonment for vandalising its installations in Kogi and Niger States respectively.

The DisCo’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr Donald Etim, who stated this in Abuja expressed the company’s zero-tolerance to vandalism of its network assets.

“In a related recent incident, an upper Sharia Court sitting in Minna, Niger State, handed a one-year jail term to one Abdulsalamad Abubakar, who was caught vandalising an AEDC substation in Paida junction of Minna.





“Abdulsalamad, who was apprehended in the criminal act on March 29, 2022 by an official of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), was charged to court for contravening Sections 123 and 385 of the Sharia Penal Code law of Niger state, which prescribes five years’ imprisonment punishment for the offence.

“The convict had earlier been paraded before journalists by the NPF ahead of his arraignment in court, alongside numerous items found in his possession, which include: (1) 15-meter XLPE cable; (2) 300mm incomer cable and (3) 5 meters of 150mm,” the statement added.

He said disciplinary measures would be taken on perpetrators irrespective of who they were adding that any staff caught would be outrightly dismissed.

Etim further stressed that vandalism of electricity network infrastructure is a serious offence punishable with a Maximum Sentence of Life Imprisonment under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act LFN 2004.

“The Management will not relent in its effort to tackle vandalism and other mischiefs on its Network. We are committed to ensuring that apprehended vandals are tried in accordance with the law and made to face the consequences of their actions without any prejudice.”

