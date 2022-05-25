Electoral Act amendment: Bala Mohammed hails Buhari’s refusal to sign

The Governor of Bauchi State and presidential aspirant, Bala Mohammed on Wednesday asserted that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the amendment to the Electoral Act 2022, serves the interest of presidential aspirants like himself.

The Governor, who is one of the 15 aspirants jostling for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noted that it is too late to make new changes to the Act as the political parties are already in the process of selecting their election candidates.

Mohammed led a delegation of some eminent personalities from his state to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on a thank-you visit to the President in the aftermath of Buhari’s inauguration of the N23.5 billion World Bank Assisted Upgraded Bauchi Township Water Supply Scheme.

Fielding questions from correspondents, he observed that the process of amending the Electoral Act did not start on time and signing now might go against National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines for elections.

Asked to react to the President's delay on the amendment, he said: "Well, I'm a realist. I believe that the Electoral Act is a product of the legislative process and that has been done and was not done earlier and then we have a timeline and guideline of INEC. So, we'll have to manage it.





“I think the less the merrier as somebody who is in the race. Well, I have fewer delegates to go and woo. It is better for me than all these 4,000, 5,000 delegates. Anyway, that is my take.”

On his chances of emerging the flag bearer of the main opposition party, Mohammed stated: “I wouldn’t want to be subjective and arbitrary in my answers on my chances, but you know my chances. I’m one of you, you are journalists, I was a reporter like you. You know my pedigree, you know my profile. I was like you from the level that you are to anywhere that I have become.

“And so, I signify hope. I know the diversity of this country, I was a civil servant, from level eight to level 17. I was a legislator, and I was here with you, as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

“So, I have garnered the experience and I’m presenting myself with humility. And I believe I have received a lot of good responses from across the country because I have people all over and everywhere. And I understand how to manage and how run government and governance.

“So, my chances are very high, as well as the chances of others. I’m a Democrat, I don’t believe that I am the best I have always said it. Maybe you are the best you but you have not come on, but I am one of the best too.

“So, the choice is for Nigerians to make. And I don’t want to be preemptive or presumptuous about it. But certainly, I have a very good chance. And if I get the chance, I believe you should see it as your own chance because I represent you in this journey and leadership.”

Responding to a question on Goodluck Jonathan’s rumoured presidential ambition, he affirmed that the former President would not join the race.

The Bauchi governor added: “Secondly, on the other aspect of my boss, I have said this severally that my boss is my boss, I have that feeling of gratitude. Even though there are people here that I have so much gratitude for, if they’re running for something, I will not run. I believe in respect because mentorship is the main thing that we should respect.

“The system of apprenticeship that is being deepened by the Igbos is what we should learn. People should know that you have a boss who will set you free and give you the resources and the capacity.

“If he (Jonathan) had not fished me out from where I was, I wouldn’t have been in the national limelight. And that’s why I said that if he was running I will not run, but certainly, that time is over because he’s not running.”

Earlier, during the thank-you visit, President Buhari thanked the governor for assembling a high-powered delegation for the visit and promised to look into requests by the State government to complete ongoing Federal Government projects in need of urgent attention.

He commended Bauchi State for providing illustrious sons and daughters who are making invaluable contributions to his government and national development, singling out the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for special mention.

‘He has been my close associate for a very long time and he is a son of Bauchi,’’ President Buhari told the delegation.

In his remarks, the Bauchi Governor had said the State has ‘‘benefited so much’’ under the present administration, highlighting significant projects in the education sector, youth development, Industrial Training Fund, agro-processing, infrastructure and housing scheme.

He commended the President for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Jama’are, Air Force Institute of Technology Complex, Tafawa Balewa, Federal Government Science and Technical College Misau, Federal University of Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences, Azare and support for primary education through the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The Governor declared that through the support of the Federal Government, Bauchi State received N12 billion to build 2,500 houses across the Emirates in the State.

‘‘This is the first time we have a housing scheme running across the emirates and I know our Royal Fathers here with me are most grateful to you and the Federal Government for this gesture,’’ he said.

Governor Mohammed told the President that despite party differences he is ‘‘loved and cherished’’ in the State because of his patriotism and insistence on prioritising the development of infrastructure in the country.

‘‘On oil exploration, we thank you for prioritising the exploration activities in the Benue trough and with this Bauchi and Gombe have been out on the map. We thank you for visiting the location of the exploration and your passion for its development,’’ he said.

The Governor appealed to the Federal Government to construct the road from Alkaleri to Gombe-Abba because of oil exploration in the area as well as the dualisation of the Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road.

The commissioning of the project at the Gubi Water Treatment Plant in Bauchi was performed on May 19, 2022, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who represented the president.

Electoral Act amendment: Bala Mohammed hails Buhari's refusal to sign

