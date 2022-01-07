2023 presidency: Fayemi alleges plot within APC to smear his reputation

The Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has raised the alarm that some people within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are plotting to discredit him down ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Though he has not officially declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidecy, there have been reports that the governor is nursing the ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, Fayemi said the plot by those he described as “entrenched interest” in the APC is aimed at blackmailing him and making him unacceptable across the country.

Fayemi said his rising profile is giving the said people sleepless nights and therefore they are out to smear his reputation with lies in the media.

He called on the citizens to disregard the coordinated campaigns that would soon be released.

The statement reads: “The plot, as uncovered, is to use some faceless political groups and political jobbers from different parts of the country to defame the Ekiti State governor.

“Specifically, the plan is to use the faceless groups to discredit Governor Fayemi and portray him as unacceptable to the generality of the people across the six geo-political zones of the country. This plot is part of their game plan for the 2023 presidential contest.

“Some entrenched interests within the ruling All Progressives Congress seem uncomfortable with the rising profile of the NGF Chairman and have resorted to cheap blackmail aimed at de-marketing him.

“The Nigerian Constitution states clearly the qualifications for the position of the president of the country. Every qualified adult has the right to aspire to the number one position. Therefore, we do not believe it is proper, decent or strategic for any aspirant to think his campaign can only gather momentum when he destroys the reputation of a fellow citizen who is perceived as a possible opponent.

“We urge members of the public to disregard the potpourri of lies and cheap blackmail that could be released in the coming days, while the promoters of this smear campaign are advised to concentrate on marketing their aspiration to the good people of Nigeria without recourse to defamation or character assassination of perceived competitors.”

The statement added that Governor Fayemi’s major preoccupation is to finish well as the governor of the state, and would not be distracted with the intricacies of the 2023 politics.

