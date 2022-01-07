Foundation donates borehole to community

A faith-based organisation, the Fatima Charity Foundation (FCF), has donated a borehole to Aroloya community in Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The president of the FCF, Alhaja Bintu-Fatima Tinubu, said at the inauguration of the borehole that she was excited at the timely execution of the project.

Alhaja Tinubu, who is also the Iyalode of Lagos, said: “I am so happy today and I want to thank God for this idea. This project makes everyone happy and I am happy that the project marks the end of 2021.”

She commended the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, for helping out with the siting of the project.

“I called the Deputy Speaker to let him know I wanted this project in Lagos Island and in 30 minutes, he called back and gave me all the details needed. Everyone made the job so easy that the project was completed in two weeks. I am so grateful to God and the people of the community as for cooperating with the officials on the field,” she said.

Eshilokun thanked Alhaja Tinubu for paying attention to the needs of the people of Lagos Island.

He said: “I was surprised when mama called me that she wanted to do a project in our community. At her age, we ought to be giving her but she still wants to help without making noise about it. We are so encouraged by her actions. She never gets tired of giving and we are grateful for this project.

“The beauty of this project is that it will serve three wards connected to Orita Faaji. It is a strategic project which will make water more easily accessible for the people.”

The chairman of Lagos Island Local Government Area, Adetoyese Olusi, also thanked Alhaja Tinubu for making access to water easier for the people of the community.

He promised to shoulder the necessary expenses for the maintenance of the facility.

Olusi, however, urged the community to own the facility by protecting it.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Moshood Mayegun, said Alhaja Tinubu had restored the days when water provided by the government was made easily available.

He said: “I can vividly recall that this area had a government water facility when we were growing up and this has now been restored by Alhaja Tinubu. What she has done today is just a tip of the iceberg. I have seen her do more and she will also do more in this area.”

