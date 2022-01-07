Account for N31bn security votes you received, Zamfara PDP tells Matawalle

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that Governor Bello Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received the sum of N31 billion as security votes.

It, therefore, called on the state House of Assembly to invite the governor to give details of how the money was spent.

The PDP state deputy chairman, Professor Kabir Umar Jabaka, who made the allegation at a press conference on Thursday in Gusau, described Matawalle administration as the worst the state has ever had in terms of financial management and budget application.

Jabaka said, “We call on the House of Assembly to make a thorough investigation into the whereabouts of the N31 billion collected by Governor Matawalle as security vote from 2019 to date.”

He further stated that Matawalle had, during campaigns, promised to provide free education and healthcare delivery with just his allocated security vote if he succeeded in becoming the governor of the state in the 2019 general election.

“We have evidence to present when the need arises, that the funds have been allocated to the Office of the Governor (OEG), Principal Private Secretary (PPS) and Government House, yet there has not been free education and healthcare services in the state.

“It is not that we are not aware of the sum of N600 million he collects as security vote on monthly basis. The office of the governor collects N350 million, office of the deputy governor collects N30 million, office of the speaker of the state assembly, N3.5 million while office of his deputy N3 million.

“Meanwhile, all principal officers of the state legislative arm collect N2.5 million each while other members enjoy a monthly allocation of N2 million each and these were all recorded on a monthly basis. Therefore, Governor Matawalle should have questions to answer before the state legislature.”

Reacting to the allegations, the publicity secretary of the APC in the state, Mallam Yusuf Idris, said the PDP in the state is known for causing unrest.

“No doubt, after many open and nocturnal attempts by the PDP in the state to reverse the defection of our amiable action governor from their party, including threats and court charges, the frailed muscle PDP having exhausted their antics felt they can still fool the good people of Zamfara.

“They forgot that if given the chance, they could not have done one percent of what the governor did in addressing the security challenges,” Idris said.

