2023: NCF inaugurates merger committee

The National Consultative Forum has inaugurated a 22 member merger Committee ahead of the next general elections.

One of the Conveners of the NCF, Professor Pat Utomi, who coordinated the inauguration of the team that was conducted virtually said the merger Committee led by former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba, has been mandated to open discussion with existing opposition political parties towards formation of a mega party to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Professor Utomi said the coalition of eminent Nigerians was determined to reclaim the country from those he called political pillagers and build a Nigeria that “our children will be proud of.”

A communique released to newsmen at the end of the meeting and signed by the head of NCF secretariat, Olawale Okuniyi, said “leaders of conscience under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front (NCF), in a conscious effort to provide a credible ideological mega political alternative to rescue Nigeria from the predatory and disastrous grip of the ruling political leadership of the APC and PDP today inaugurated a 22 Member Political Merger Committee headed by Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba, Former Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives to negotiate and facilitate an inclusive Mega Party Movement for Nigerians.

“The high powered political merger committee, which includes 12 National Chairpersons of National Political Parties and Nine Major Political Movements and Interest Groups were mandated to use its inclusivity to ensure the fusion of various platforms, allies and stakeholders that share NCF mission to rescue and save Nigeria from the avoidable misery and hopelessness brought upon the Nigerian Peoples by the ruling political parties in Nigeria.”

The Ghali Na’aba member merger committee was admonished to operate with open minds and be inclusive in negotiating and “sealing the formation of a credible alternative ideologically driven mega political party movement for all citizens of conscience and ideological groups that embrace the aspiration of the NCFront to rescue Nigeria from the State collapse and looming anarchy foisted on Nigeria by the ruling political parties and leaders in the country.”

The group said it has endorsed the ongoing citizens’ driven constitutional process anchored by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, l People’s Constitution Drafting Committee and the desire of Nigerians to “find a formidable people and service-oriented alternative for the disastrous rulership of APC and the PDP in Nigeria also resolved to mobilize all Nigerians to resist any national elections without a new People’s constitution that can guarantee biometric accreditation, electronic and diaspora voting.”

In his contribution, former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Ondo State, Dr Olu Agunloye said the group was committed to change the fortunes of Nigerians through a leadership change.

He said the committee inaugurated is expected to provide the framework of an alternative party for Nigeria.

Apart from Professor Pat Utomi and Dr Olu Agunloye, other stakeholders involved in the new arrangement include,

Dr Osagie Obayuwana and Chief Peter Ameh, former national chairmen of the National Conscience Party and Young Democratic Party, respectively. Others were Dr Tanko Yunusa, Senator Zainab A. Kure, Honourable Jumoke Akindele, Comrade Issa Aremu, amongst others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

