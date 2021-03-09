Wakili: Police release detained OPC members

Oyo State police command has released the three detained Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) members.

The OPC members, Dauda Kazeem, Awodele Adedigba and Ramon Hassan were detained on Sunday, shortly after the OPC handed over the dreaded kidnap kingpin, Abdullah Iskilu Wakili, to the police.

Wakili was captured alongside three others in Igangan after several attempts.

Speaking shortly after their release, Aare ona kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in a statement by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Aderemi, said “the detention of the three men became a public issue because of the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of our members, as well as the notorious kidnapper, Wakili.

“The most important news is that the police have released our men in their custody, and it is great. I want to appreciate everybody that raised their voices against the unjust detention, including well-meaning Nigerians, public opinion experts, socio-cultural groups, such as Afenifere, Yoruba Summit Group (YSG) and the media for their support while the situation lasted.

“I want to assure Nigerians that the OPC will continue to support and complement the efforts of all security agencies, including the police in ensuring that the South-west is safe.”