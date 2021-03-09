There are more than 30,000 bandits with sophisticated weapons in Zamfara, Emir tells service chiefs

The chairman of Zamfara State council of chiefs who is also the Emir of Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Attahiru Ahmad, has alerted service chiefs alleging that more than 30,000 bandits with sophisticated weapons are in the state.

The service chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General lucky Leo Irabor, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Admiral A Gambo, Chief of Naval and Air Vice Mashal Amao who were at Goverment house, Gusau on Tuesday for a courtesy visit to Governor Bello Mattawale said they were in the state to see troops and know the happenings.

“We are in the state to see our troops that were on the ground considering the issue of insecurity of the state.”

According to the Chief of Defence Staff, the service chiefs were aware of insecurity bedevilling the state.

“It’s essential for us to come and know what the issues are.”

They urged traditional rulers to continue to enlighten their subject that there is nothing better than peace.

He maintained that time has come to reverse the ugly trend of insecurity in the state.

“We know Zamfara has been a peaceful state, but now bedevilled with insecurity, we are ready for

those that don’t want peace, we would go after them.”

Earlier, the Emir of Anka and Chairman of Zamfara State council of chiefs, Alhaji Muhammad Attahiru Ahmad, said traditional rulers in the state has confidence in the new service chiefs.

“We have hope on you, we rely on you, we pray for Allah’s guidance in your duties.”

The Emir called on the new service chiefs to synergize their work and use their vast experience to bring an end to insecurity in the state and North-West.

The Emir stressed that the dialogue on the peace process has yielded fruits says “We have no option than to go on dialogue initiated by his Excellency Governor Bello Mattawale.”

He mentioned that there was a need for more security in the state “there are more than 30,000 bandits in the state.

Governor Bello Mattawale said he inherited the issues of insecurity that started in the last eight years in the state.

“When I assumed duty as Governor, I called everyone to come and join hands with me and recure the state from insecurity bedevilling the state.

“In the forest, you would see a 12-year-old carrying AK-47, people should not take the issue of insecurity light, we need more troops across the North-West states. I advised the army to identify the camps and fight them.”

He stressed that banditry had no connection with mining, “We have legal miners with legal documents and those that are running illegally.

“We have to come together and find a lasting solution to end the banditry activities across our zone.”

