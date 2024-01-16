Though the 2023 elections marked a significant improvement on previous polls, the spate of litigations emanating from the elections strained the country’s judicial system and threatened to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

This was the submission of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, at the ongoing national conference of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) being held at the National Mosque, Abuja, with the theme, ‘Matters arising from 2023 elections and associated socio-economic challenges’.

According to the Deputy Senate President, “The 2023 general elections, by most accounts, marked a significant improvement over previous polls. In Nigeria, reports indicate that many Nigerians successfully cast their ballots to elect their leaders across the country.

“However, the elections were not without hitches. One major issue arising from the elections is the spate of litigations challenging the outcomes.

“The litigations significantly strain the judicial system and threaten to undermine the integrity of the e the electoral process.”

Jibrin, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Professor Bashir Mohammed Fagge, lamented the situation whereby the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) allocated part of its budget for legal matters, including the cost of election tribunals and resolution of electoral disputes.

Moving forward, he said the National Assembly would review the country’s electoral legal framework “with a view to limiting frivolous lawsuits.

“The 10th Senate will consider proposals to increase requirements for filing election petitions, impose punitive costs for unmeritorious cases, and expand the time limit for determining petitions, among others,” he assured.

He added that the reforms would aim at ensuring that only genuine grievances proceed to tribunals while maintaining access to justice.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President informed that the 10th Senate was aware of the current economic and security challenges facing Nigerians.

“To address these socio-economic challenges, we hope to develop a detailed roadmap to ensure that the legislature supports, promotes and oversees the strategic objectives of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-In-Chief, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. A major thematic area of our agenda is “Economic Growth and Development,” Senator Jibrin said.

He assured that the National Assembly would support government policies and programmes targeted at alleviating poverty, economic restructuring and general social sector reform and development.

The senate, according to him, would focus on budgetary measures to stimulate economic growth, providing oversight on security agencies as well as supporting anti-corruption efforts of the executive.

“Specifically, we will work to expand new policies on social investment programmes, boost infrastructure spending, support MSMEs through access to finance and incentivize investments in agriculture and manufacturing.

“Additionally, we will monitor the deployment of security resources to frontline states and ensure accountability in the procurement of armaments for our troops. We will also fully exercise our confirmation and oversight powers in the fight against corruption,” he added.

While saying the senate understands the depth of Nigerians’ expectations for solutions, the Deputy Senate President assured that the Red Chamber of the National Assembly would vigorously engage with the executive, private sector and civil society groups to deliver socio-economic reforms that restore stability and launch Nigeria towards sustainable development.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE