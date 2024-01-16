Yoruba nation activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, implored President Bola Tinubu to factor in the South West in his developmental agenda for the nation on Tuesday.

He also commended the Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for what he termed his solidarity after his travails in the July 1, 2021, invasion of his Ibadan residence by security agents.

In a statement issued by his media office, which was forwarded to journalists, Adeyemo was quoted as having made these remarks during an interview he granted Alaroye online TV in Germany.

While lauding Tinubu’s policy direction since his assumption of office, he implored him to factor in the interests of the South West in his developmental agenda, stressing that issues pertaining to the socioeconomic growth of Yorubaland should be given deserved priority.

Adeyemo stated: “President Bola Tinubu has commenced visible actions to put Nigeria in good and strong stead. I pray for good health for him.

He’s doing well. So far, he has been taking major steps to revamp the country. Many of the key appointments in key offices so far show he’s aware of things around him.

“I want President Tinubu to remember that the Yoruba are suffering. He will definitely spend eight years there. God will help him through the governance process.

God will grant him a long life to turn this country around. I am currently in Germany with my family, and I know God is in charge of my life. I have no work here in Germany. My work is in Nigeria. I’m a car dealer. I’ve been selling cars since 1996.

“With respect to my property that was destroyed, I leave everything to God. He’s the one who owns our lives. We should all be after good names and work. I’m still pained by the killing of my relative and friend during the incident at my house. Even my mother lost her life during the Yoruba nation struggle.

“My mother’s death pained me. It has made me deeply worried. I’m begging God to help me bury my mother. She’s still at the mortuary. I know that’s how it pleases God to do it.

I will bury my mother soon, and I will return home (to Nigeria) soon. I do not regret that I led the Yoruba Nation’s struggle. I want to call on all of us to be in unity,” he remarked.

While appreciating the solidarity from Makinde after the raid on his Soka residence located in Ibadan, Oyo State, in 2021, Adeyemo said: “Oyo State governor identified with me at that time even though there was nothing he could have done because the DSS agents carried out the order of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I also want to commend Chief Seye Famojuro for his show of love and support. Both Governor Makinde and Chief Famojuro have commiserated with me on the death of my mother. I am very grateful for their support, “he added.

