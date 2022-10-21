2023: Elect people who will do it differently ― ADC Presidential Candidate

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, has said that the 2023 election gives an opportunity to elect people who will do it differently.

Dumebi, while speaking at a town hall meeting in Lokoja, commiserated with the flood victims and families of those who lost their lives and property due to the ravaged flood disaster.

”In 2023, I don’t want you to stay unemployed and suffering; the limestones in Kogi are enough to build 10 cement factories.

”We cannot allow our people to continue to suffer untold hardships; this flood has cost us billions: several lives lost, farmlands and property destroyed.

”We don’t even know the actual number of people who have died because some people have not been able to get to their houses and are possibly dead in those places.

”We must start thinking differently. We must know what we have, and what we can do with the available resources,” he said

Dumebi stressed the need to start replanning by going back to the basis where the nation got it wrong.

According to him, we need to get experts to come and examine our flood patterns to understand the gravity of flooding in every season; to know what we need to do.

He noted that the currently available drainage was grossly not enough, stressing the need to start building proper drainage and dams to ensure that cities were protected.

Speaking on the revitalization of Ajaokuta Steel, Dumebi said he would ensure that private sector participants who understand the value of Ajaokuta steel, come and make it work.

He emphasised that some vested interests had stopped the steel company from working for years, saying ”I will ensure a nation where the law works, and bring the right people to come and take over that asset”.

He added: ”we all know that our leaders have all failed us; we are all part of it, so it is a collective failure.

”The only available option to rescue Nigeria is ADC, and I am encouraging Nigerians to support our party.

”I come here to hear from you. I want you to tell me your problems, how you have been fairing especially as regards the ravaging flood.





The ADC presidential candidate further entertained questions from the participants during the interactive session.

Some of the challenges highlighted by the participants include unemployment, economic hardships, bad roads, and the destruction of their farmlands and property by flood, among others.

Dumebi assured the people of his commitment and vision to turn things around and alleviate their suffering as well as Nigeria at large.

”God blessed Kogi, especially with numerous natural resources but yet most of the people are struggling in all areas of life.

”Successive governments have failed because they lacked vision. I am starting my campaign in Kogi because I want to solve your problems first when I become President of Nigeria.

”Kogi will be my priority; this country belongs to all of us, and it will work for all of us.

”We will explore your water and all other available resources for your benefit.

”If you give me your vote to be the next president of Nigeria, I will turn things around for the benefit of all.

”We must build a rescue mission made up of all of us, you are all important. I am leading a rescue mission and I want everyone onboard,” Dumebi said.

He, therefore, urged the people to vote for him and all the ADC candidates at all levels across the state come 2023.

Also speaking, the ADC BoT Chairperson, Sen. Patricia Akwashiki, commiserated with the Kogi people for the loss of lives and property as a result of the flood disaster that ravaged the state.

Akwashiki urged the people not to sell their votes as power now rested in their hands, stressing that the 2023 election would never be the same like before.

On his part, Mrs Justina Abanida, National Legal Adviser, urged the people to rally around the presidential candidate and vote massively for ADC.

Earlier, the ADC State’s Chairman, Mr Kingsley Ogga, assured the presidential candidate that Kogi remained a stronghold of ADC.

Ogga promised that they would deliver the state in a landslide victory for ADC at the poll come to the 2023 presidential election.

”Let me assure you that Kogi remains the stronghold of our party as we have produced member House of Representative, Hon. Leke Abejide, who is the national leader and financier of the party activities in the state and beyond,” Ogga said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE