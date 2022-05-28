2023: Adeola gets APC Ogun West senatorial ticket

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola has won the Ogun West Senatorial District ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeola is currently a member of the Red Chamber representing Lagos West.

He was declared winner of the senatorial primary held at Oroona Hall, Ilaro, on Saturday, supervised by Mr. Gbenga Odukoya who chaired the electoral panel committee.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi in the political circle, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, who had zero vote.

The exercise was equally supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by Kolapo Ademole, party officials and security agents, including soldiers, who were on the ground to ensure adequate security.

The 295 delegates were from five local government areas in the district which are Imeko Afon, Yewa South, Yewa North, Ipokia and Ado-Odo/Ota were accredited for the exercise, but a voter abstained from voting, thereby, making the total votes cast 294.





Odukoya declared that Senator Adeola, having polled a total of 294 valid votes to defeat Adebiyi, is the APC’s senatorial candidate for Ogun West.

Adeola while speaking with newsmen shortly after he was declared winner appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for allowing internal democracy to play out in the party.

While promising to work for the victory of the party at the general election and also provide quality representation of elected as Ogun West Senator in 2023.

He extended his olive branch to those who contested with him, urging them to join him in making APC emerge victorious in the senatorial district next year.