Ex-Taraba acting governor denies dumping APC for NNPP

The former Acting Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Garba Umar (UTC) has denied leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Nigerian New Peoples Party (NNPP).

Umar in a press statement issued to journalists on Saturday in Jalingo, expressed that he is still a card-carrying member of APC and has no intention to leave.

Umar, who was the acting governor of Taraba State between 2012 to 2014, decried the rumour making the round that he has joined the NNPP.

He asked the public and political associates to disregard the information as he has never discussed any plan to dump the APC with anybody.

“My attention has been drawn to the rumour being circulated on the social media that I have joined the NNPP.

“I want to state categorically that I am still a card-carrying member of the APC and even one of the major stakeholders of the party.





“I have not discussed movement to any political party with anybody and I still maintain my loyalty to the APC.

“I am calling on the public to disregard such a rumour and I am warning whosoever that has initiated such a rumour to desist henceforth,” he said.

