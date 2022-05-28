Abia senatorial aspirant withdraws, says protracted division, indirect primaries fuelled crisis in APC

An All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant for Abia Central District, Sen. Nkechi Nwaogu, has withrawn from the senatorial race, citing protracted division in the party and use of indirect process of voting.

In her statement made available to newsmen in Umuahia, Sen. Nwaogu said: “I wish to express my total disappointment in the ongoing protracted division in our Abia State chapter of APC.

“The undemocratic manner of the emergence of the purported delegates has further fuelled the division in the party.

“As a result, this has led to two different primaries in the same election – one group using direct mode of primary and the other using indirect mode of primary.”

As a result therefore, “two governorship candidates emerged – High Chief Ikechi Emenike and Dr. Sampson Ogah,” she said.

She further stated that “under this state of uncertainty, I find it very difficult to participate in the forthcoming senatorial.”





Nwaogu therefore announced her withdrawal from the senatorial primary, adding: “I will still remain an active member of the APC.”

