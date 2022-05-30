2022 UTME: 27,105 results withheld for further screening ― JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that a total of 27,105 results of candidates who sat for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were withheld for further screening.

The Board disclosed this on Monday in its Weekly Bulletin made available to newsmen in Abuja.

A total of 1, 761, 338 candidates registered for the 2022 UTME that was held nationwide from Friday, 6th May to Friday, 13th May, 2022.

According to JAMB, out of the 1, 707, 626 that sat for the exercise, results of 1, 671, 203 candidates have so far been released.

It, however, said that 69 results have so far been withheld for alleged examination malpractices and 27, 105 were undergoing further screening, while 1, 783 candidates who experienced biometric challenges were being investigated, to ascertain their claims.

Meanwhile, the Board has announced that it has successfully conducted the 2022 UTME for foreign candidates on Saturday.





The board said the exercise took place in five out of its nine foreign centres and was a complete success.

JAMB said the centres where the examination were held include: Accra, Ghana; Johannesburg, South Africa; Buea, Cameroun, Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire and Cotonou, Benin Republic.

However, it said, the 2022 Foreign UTME will take place in Berlin, Germany; London, UK, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and New York, the United States of America in due course.

It further explained that the exercise was part of the board’s largesse, towards providing succour to foreign candidates who signalled interest to attend Nigerian tertiary institutions in its academic year.

The board said that its International policy on test administration, aims at attracting more foreign candidates to the nation’s tertiary institutions and the policy has been yielding positive results.

