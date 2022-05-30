Bauchi APC senatorial primaries: Shehu Umar, Uba Nana emerge winners

The Senator representing Bauchi State senatorial district. Lawal Yahaya Gumau has lost his bid to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gumau lost out in the race for the Bauchi South ticket of the APC to Alhaji Shehu Buba Umar.

Results of the APC senatorial primary indicated that Shehu Buba Umar polled a total of 188 votes to beat Lawal Yahaya Gumau who polled a total of 182 votes in the election that was concluded in Bauchi in the early hours of Monday.

Other contestants in the primary election, were Yusuf Ladan who polled a total of four votes, the only woman, Dr Safiya Iliyasu and Barr Ibrahim Zailani who both polled zero votes.

According to the APC Bauchi South senatorial primary returning officer, Okechuku Nnuzor “Buba scored the highest votes cast to defeat his four other opponents. A total of 375 delegates were accredited while 374 votes were cast during the election.”

Okechukwu Nnuzor described the election as peaceful, adding that delegates and aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner.





While addressing Journalists shortly after the election and declaration of the result, Shehu Buba Umar thanked the almighty Allah for giving him the opportunity.

He also thanked the delegates, as well as the party leadership and supporters for giving him and the APC all the support urging the other aspirants to support him to succeed in the forthcoming polls.

Lawal Yahaya Gumau first became a Senator after he had served at the House of Reps and State House of Assembly via a bye-election in 2018, after the death of Senator Ali Wakili when he defeated the then PDP candidate, Dr Ladan Salihu, by polling a total of 119, 489 votes while Ladan Salihu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), received 50, 256 votes.

He was re-elected in 2019.

He had faced serious challenges from political stakeholders in the area particularly from Toro LGA where he hails from for what they alleged was abandoning the constituents who had always stood behind him.

In the same vein, the immediate past state chairman of the APC in Bauchi State, Uba Ahmed Nana has been declared the winner of the APC ticket for the Bauchi Central senatorial District.

Uba Ahmad Nana polled a total of 238 votes to defeat former Senator Isah Hamma Misau who polled a total of 75 while Hon Abubakar Shehu polled a total of 18 votes.

