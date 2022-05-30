APC convention: Oyegun leads screening of presidential aspirants

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday commenced screening of presidential aspirants.

Former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie Oyegun is the Chairman of the screening committee.
Checks revealed that the team was inaugurated this morning at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, the venue of the screening of the 23 presidential aspirants by the national chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi and former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun have appeared before the Committee.

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

