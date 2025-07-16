200 primary school pupils benefit from foundation’s STEM Hangout

In the digital age, children are being exposed to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) in order to allow them explore favorite experiments, engineering challenges, and demonstrations with these fun hands-on STEM activities to prepare them for the future. They are intentionally exposed to platforms that offer mentoring on environmental sustainability to hands-on projects like robot cars, mini boats, smart dustbins, Scratch coding, and diverse efforts that allow them turn waste into innovation. And this is the basis of the Kids Technology Empowerment Foundation July STEM Hangout titled PlasticTechnovation.

The July edition of the event, which held at Community Primary School, Ikolaba, Ibadan, ignited innovation among the pupils. The event gave pupils a non-linear learning experience and allowed them to explore the world of STEM through play, fun interactive activities for them to experiment with amazing creations and ideas that develop lifelong learning and interest in STEM. It created an interactive experience where the pupils channeled their energy, excitement, curiosity, and creativity through play and, by extension, expanded Africa’s capacity and diversity of the STEM workforce pipeline to prepare the younger generation for the best jobs of the future that will see Africa become innovative, secure, and competitive.

Speaking on the event, the Chief Executive Officer of HSProjects Technologies Limited and founder of Kids Technology Empowerment Foundation, Mrs. Cecilia Adenusi, stated that “the July 2025 edition of the STEM Hangout organized by Kids Technology Empowerment Foundation held on July 9th at Community Primary School, Ikolaba, Ibadan was a remarkable success. It was tagged ‘PlasticTechnovation,’ as we welcomed over 200 participants, including pupils, teachers, and STEM tutors.”

The program began with the National Anthem, followed by the Oyo State Anthem and the School Anthem, setting a patriotic tone for the day. The vision and inspiration behind the Foundation were passionately shared by the Founder, Mrs. Cecilia Adenusi, who also introduced the PlasticTechnovation theme. An inspiring mentoring session followed, led by Mrs. Tosin Oyedun, who educated the pupils on environmental sustainability, encouraging them to combat pollution and embrace creativity through waste-to-wealth innovation.

The hands-on workshop sessions featured a wide array of exciting student-driven projects using plastic bottles and other recyclable materials. Some of the innovative creations included: propeller-powered cars, water wheels, mini smart dustbins, water dispensers (sensor- and straw-controlled), DIY 3D-printed drones, mini boats (including alarm-protected models), plastic piggy banks, and 2WD robot cars powered by Arduino, lithium batteries, and Bluetooth modules. Two of the 2WD robot cars were used in student competitions and demonstrated as warehouse robots for offloading plastic bottles. Younger pupils, especially those in Primary 1, engaged in creative activities using STEM screws, LEGO bricks, and building blocks to promote teamwork and imagination.

In the digital segment, Mrs. Tosin Oyedun, founder of Tech the Special, led a Scratch coding session for Primary 6 students. The pupils showcased various projects developed using Scratch. A project exhibition followed, with each class from Primary 1 to Primary 6 presenting their innovations. All participants received gifts in recognition of their creativity and engagement. The event concluded with fun-filled music and dancing, creating joyful memories for the children.

Speaking further, Mrs. Adenusi said, “Our special appreciation goes to the Oyo State SUBEB Chairman for granting approval for the school outreach and to the Headmistress of Community Primary School, Ikolaba, Mrs. Nadi, for her warm support and collaboration. We also thank all the teachers who played vital roles in ensuring the day’s success. A heartfelt thank-you to our STEM mentors, the dedicated technical team and tutors of the Foundation, and our esteemed supporters including Mrs. Olusola Ayoola (RAIN), Prof. Mrs. Oluwakemi Abikoye (University of Ilorin), and Tolani Studios at Bashorun for media coverage. We are also grateful to Nigeria Tribune for amplifying the impact of this initiative. The PlasticTechnovation STEM Hangout was not only engaging and impactful but a powerful step towards nurturing the next generation of innovators and environmental champions,” she added.