Debsandy to storm Europe with premiere of ‘Seed of Betrayal’

Aliyu Abdulkareem

Renowned for delivering powerful African storytelling to global audiences, Debsandy is once again making headlines. At the helm of this creative force is Debsandy — a dynamic movie producer, gospel music artist, and passionate philanthropist whose works continue to inspire, entertain, and uplift lives across continents.

Now, Debsandy is taking things a notch higher with its latest feature film, “Seed of Betrayal”, set to premiere in London this September.

This gripping Nollywood drama features top-tier talents including Ofia Mbaka, Chidi Ihezie Okafor, and Debsandy herself. The film is skillfully directed by acclaimed filmmaker Visionary Zion Onyeka Nwaigwe, promising a story rich in emotion, suspense, and cultural depth.

The premiere is scheduled for 13th September 2025 at 5:00 PM and will take place at Tramshed Theatre, located at 51–53 Woolwich New Road, London SE18 6ES.

Seed of Betrayal is more than just a movie — it’s a message, a movement, and a masterpiece. After the London premiere, the film is set to tour major cities across Europe and Africa.

Aliyu Abdulkareem
Aliyu is a multimedia journalist and SEO editor with over three years of experience.
