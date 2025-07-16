Minister resigns after claiming beggars in Cuba pretending

Cuba’s Labour and Social Security Minister, Marta Elena Feito Cabrera, has resigned following widespread criticism over remarks she made about poverty on the island.

Her resignation was announced on Wednesday by the Cuban presidency in a social media post, which said Feito had “acknowledged her errors and submitted her resignation” due to a “lack of objectivity and sensitivity” when speaking about issues that are central to the government’s responsibilities.

The backlash followed her comments a day earlier to deputies in a National Assembly committee. During the meeting, Feito said:

“We have seen people, apparently beggars, [but] when you look at their hands, look at the clothes these people are wearing, they are disguised as beggars. They are not beggars.” She added: “In Cuba, there are no beggars.”

Feito also criticized those who clean car windscreens for money, saying they live “easy” lives and spend their earnings on alcohol. She further claimed that people searching through rubbish dumps were doing so to resell materials without paying taxes.

Her remarks quickly circulated online and drew strong reactions, including calls for her removal, especially as Cuba continues to face serious economic challenges. President Miguel Díaz-Canel also appeared to respond, without naming her directly. Referring to the National Assembly session, he posted on X:

“The lack of sensitivity in addressing vulnerability is highly questionable. The revolution cannot leave anyone behind; that is our motto, our militant responsibility.”

Cuba’s economy has been under strain for years. The government points to the long-standing U.S. trade embargo, in place since 1960, as a major factor behind shortages and financial difficulties. The embargo makes it difficult for Cuba to conduct international transactions or import key goods like fuel and spare parts.

The embargo has been condemned by the international community, with 185 of 193 countries at the United Nations voting against it. While former U.S. President Barack Obama made efforts to ease tensions—restoring diplomatic ties and visiting Cuba in 2016—his successor, Donald Trump, reimposed stricter sanctions.

More recently, Cuba has experienced an energy crisis and frequent blackouts as subsidised oil shipments from Venezuela have become less reliable.

Last week, the U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on President Díaz-Canel and the luxury Hotel Torre K in central Havana.

Tourism remains a key sector for Cuba’s economy. Millions of visitors travel to the island each year, and according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development, Cuba had a gross domestic product of $9,296 per person in 2019, categorizing it as an upper-middle-income country.

