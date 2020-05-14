2 drown in Kano community while bathing in pond

A 24-year-old, Umar Garba, and a 21-year-old, Rabi’u Ya’u, drowned on Wednesday while bathing in a pond at Zainawa village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Mohammed said that the incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when the duo went to take a bath.

“We received a distress call on May 13 from one Malam Ibrahim Ya’u at about 3:32 p.m. that the bodies of the deceased were found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:00p.m,” he said.

Mohammed said that the corpses had been handed over to the village head of Dakata Village, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

The spokesman advised the general public to call the fire service on time in an emergency to save lives and property.

He also called on parents and ward heads to enlighten their wards and subjects to refrain from bathing in ponds and rivers.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: 950 More Nigerian Children Under Five Could Die Daily Without Urgent Action ― UNICEF

It has been observed that unless urgent actions are taken, an additional 950 Nigerian children, mostly under-five years, could die daily from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts routine services and threatens to weaken the health system… Read full story

WHO Warns Coronavirus May Never Go Away As Toll Nears 300,000

The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organization has warned, as the global death toll from the disease nears 300,000. There were also gloomy forecasts from the US Federal Reserve, which said prolonged shutdowns to stem… Read full story

COVID-19: When Eye Glasses Become Important

SCIENTISTS are still deep in the research process of uncovering all the ways in which COVID-19 can be transmitted. Now, in a new study, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found eyes are ‘important route’ for coronavirus. The findings are challenging the widely held assumption in the earliest stages of the… Read full story

Why We Rejected Zoom Meeting With FG —ASUU President

The president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has explained why the union refused to hold meeting via Zoom platform with the Federal Government’s representatives, saying such meeting would not yield any tangible result as it would be difficult to control… Read full story

How 13 Members Of Crime Group, Shila Boys, Landed In Adamawa Police Net

Thirteen members of a crime group in Adamawa State known as Shila Boys were on Wednesday, May 13, paraded after they were arrested for attacking residents of the state. The newly-established Task Force to fight against crime in the state arrested the 13 members and recovered weapons as well as tricycles… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE