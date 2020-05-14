The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district, Senator Uba Sani, has condemned the recent attacks in four communities of Kajuru local government area of the state.

The attacks have led to the killings of 25 people in two days.

In a statement issued in Kaduna, Senator Sani said he was pained over the renewed attacks among the Fulani and Adara people.

While calling on the communities to embrace peace, he wondered what was wrong with the two communities.

‘The Fulani and Adara people have been living in peace for decades. Just like other communities in Nigeria and across the world.

“Such conflictual situations get resolved if community leaders have the interest of their people at heart and are committed to peace and development,” he said.

However, he noted that it appears that some persons in the communities have been reaping from the conflicts hence worsening the misery of the people.

The lawmaker, therefore, called on the security agencies to move into action and arrest the ugly situation, saying those promoting this dastardly acts must not be allowed to move around freely.

“Those who are found to be fueling the conflicts must be brought to book. The security agencies must ensure fairness and justice. We are one people and the way to peace is justice.

“I have commenced consultations with elders and youths on both sides of the conflict to work towards enduring peace.

“We can collectively turn the present situation into an opportunity to create bridges of understanding and resume the task of community building and development,” Sani said.

