1,300 Corps members complete orientation in Bauchi, posted across 20 LGAs 

As NYSC commends Bauchi govt on infrastructural development in orientation camp

The 1,300, 2025 Batch ‘A’ stream II Corps members deployed to Bauchi State for the mandatory One year under the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), have completed the orientation course and posted to different parts of state for the service.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the Camp, State Coo of NYSC, Umoren Kufre, commended the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for the infrastructural development projects in NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in the state.

According to him, the renovation of Corps members’ hostels and camp officials’ blocks as well as the construction of a brand new multipurpose hall in the camp by the State Government portrayed the Governor as a good father of the Youths.

He stated that, “This kind gesture will remain very fresh in our minds for a long time to come. Once more, thank you, your Excellency.”

He Coordinator added, “I also wish to thank the Bauchi state Government for providing the conducive environment and security for both Corps members and camp officials which contributed in no small measure in making this exercise a huge success”

According to him, “Similarly, I appreciate all of our collaborating agencies that sent their personnel to assist us in the running of the camp. My staff, as usual, were at their very best to ensure a seamless exercise. May God bless and reward you all.”

Umoren Kufre added that, “I wish to register our appreciation to the Wailo Community for being our good host and neighbours over the years, their efforts in meeting our needed casual labour demands eased much stress on the Corps members and officials.”

“In the same spirit, I sincerely like to commend the patriotism, loyalty, patience, perseverance, understanding, and the good conduct of Corps members during the orientation course,” he said.

Umoren Kufre enjoined the Corps members to continue to be obedient, loyal and diligent, urging them to endeavour to settle down quickly in their places of primary assignment and adapt to the ways of life there.

He further called on them to do their best in obeying the rules governing their host communities, learn to appreciate their customs and culture and ensure that they leave the places better than they meet them.

According to him, “The people of Bauchi state, as you have been told many times, are hospitable people and the glaring proof as you can see are the buses sent by Local Government Councils to convey you to your places of primary assignment.”

“I implore you to reciprocate this good gesture by contributing your best to the upliftment of your host communities and Bauchi State in general,” said the Coordinator.

