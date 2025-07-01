KEDCO explains drop in power supply across Kano, Jigawa, Katsina

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has explained the reason behind the drop in power supply across its franchise area, which covers Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.

The company’s spokesman, Sani Bala Sani, in a statement issued in Kano, said: “We wish to sincerely apologise to our valued customers for the slight drop in power supply currently being experienced across our franchise area.”

According to him, “As earlier communicated, the reason behind the power shortage is a temporary reduction in our allocation from 300+MW to an average of 167MW due to limitations on the transmission lines.”

He further stated that, “Today, the allocation dropped as low as 150MW, which is grossly inadequate to supply all our customers. As a result, we have had to implement massive load shedding and rationing across our feeders.”

“Once again, we sincerely apologise for the ongoing power supply shortage across our franchise areas. We understand the difficulties this has caused to your homes, businesses, and daily routines, and we deeply regret all the inconveniences.”

He assured customers that the company is “strongly engaging with TCN for more allocation towards improved, sustainable power supply.”

The management also stated: “We have been informed by TCN that they are working diligently to fix and restore the affected lines.”

