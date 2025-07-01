AKK gas pipeline: NNPC announces successful crossing of River Niger

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline has successfully crossed the River Niger, boosting hopes for the project’s completion by Q4 2025.

Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari, who announced the significant milestone while delivering a keynote address at the 24th NOG Energy Week (NOG) on Tuesday, said the feat was achieved through effective and innovative contract reengineering and industry collaboration.

He also disclosed that, for the first time in a long while, the nation enjoyed 100% crude oil pipeline availability throughout June 2025. He attributed the achievement to industry-wide security interventions led by NNPCL, which contributed to an increase in crude oil production.

Ojulari called for more investments to boost production, adding that NNPCL has been able to turn the narrative around by consistently meeting its cash-call obligations to Joint Venture operations.

According to the NNPCL boss, the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has placed NNPC Ltd in a strong position to fulfil its responsibility of leading the industry in project financing.

Speaking on his vision for NOG 2025, he said he would like the conference to transition from a talk shop to a platform where performances are celebrated and investment deals are concluded.

