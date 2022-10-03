12-year-old boy killed by brother while testing charm in Kwara

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Decomposing bodies of two missing ladies found in Kwara CMD's office, Herbalist in possession of human fibroid remanded in Kwara, two-year-old baby in Kwara, OPC Ajase-Ipo Kwara coordinator,Four killed as cult groups celebrate 8/8 in Kwara, Drivers get 50 vehicles NSCDC arrests 65-year-old man for abducting, sexually assaulting two minors in Kwara, One dies as miscreants, NSCDC begins manhunt as armed robbers lay siege on Kwara community, Seven die in Kwara lone auto accident, Five herdsmen sentenced, integrated maternal child health, Police kill three kidnappers , Police arrest suspected female ritualist in Kwara, One person killed, three arrested in Kwara cult attack, construction of multi-million naira Library , One feared dead in Kwara hijab protest, as government closes school, Man commits suicide over debt in Kwara, Two remanded for attacking police station in Kwara, Kwara Police recover decomposing body of kidnap victim, 17-year-old girl's corpse recovered inside well in Ilorin, Man commits suicide in Kwara for being impotent, benefit from scholarship programme, Gunmen kill popular herder, Gunmen kill female teenager in Kwara, Kidnap victim dies day after his freedom, Kidnappers demand N30m ransom, Landlords to face prosecution Olofa Kwara State Afonja Descendants, Kwara Muslims mark eid-el-fitr amid tight security, Kwara civil servants, 12 year old boy

A 12-year-old boy, Yusuf Abubakar, has been shot dead by his elder brother, Abubakar Abubakar while testing the efficacy of a protective charm in Kwara.

Tribune Online gathered that the two brothers involved in the deadly escapade used their father’s gun to carry out the act on Sunday.

The Police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development on Monday, said that investigation into the matter had commenced as directed by the state commissioner of Police Kwara State, Paul Odama.

“At about 2200hrs, of 2/10/2022, a report was received at Kaiama police station about the killing of one Yusuf Abubakar ‘Male’ aged 12 years, by his elder brother named Abubakar Abubakar both sons of one Abubakar Abubakar, a hunter in Dutse Gogo town via Kaiama, during the process of testing the efficacy of newly procured gunshot protective charm.

“This incident happened after fortifying themselves with the protective charm, the elder son brought his father’s dane gun and shot his younger sibling. The charm failed and the 12-year-old Yusuf Abubakar died on the spot.

It was also gathered that the culprit escaped into the bush immediately after the act was committed.

“The culprit escaped into the bushes immediately after the act was committed.

“Investigation into the matter has commenced as directed by the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama psc.

“Parents and guidances are advised to monitor the activities of their children and avoid doing certain unsavoury activities while their children and wards watch, to prevent incidents of this nature,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Nigeria on the rise despite challenges — Kwara Gov

Latest News

Kwara agric stakeholders want to shift from rainfed to irrigation farming

Latest News

One killed as cultists invade beer parlour in Kwara

Latest News

How two children, aged 5, 9 allegedly attempted to steal two-year-old baby in Kwara

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More