12-year-old boy killed by brother while testing charm in Kwara

A 12-year-old boy, Yusuf Abubakar, has been shot dead by his elder brother, Abubakar Abubakar while testing the efficacy of a protective charm in Kwara.

Tribune Online gathered that the two brothers involved in the deadly escapade used their father’s gun to carry out the act on Sunday.

The Police command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development on Monday, said that investigation into the matter had commenced as directed by the state commissioner of Police Kwara State, Paul Odama.

“At about 2200hrs, of 2/10/2022, a report was received at Kaiama police station about the killing of one Yusuf Abubakar ‘Male’ aged 12 years, by his elder brother named Abubakar Abubakar both sons of one Abubakar Abubakar, a hunter in Dutse Gogo town via Kaiama, during the process of testing the efficacy of newly procured gunshot protective charm.

“This incident happened after fortifying themselves with the protective charm, the elder son brought his father’s dane gun and shot his younger sibling. The charm failed and the 12-year-old Yusuf Abubakar died on the spot.

It was also gathered that the culprit escaped into the bush immediately after the act was committed.

“The culprit escaped into the bushes immediately after the act was committed.

“Investigation into the matter has commenced as directed by the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama psc.

“Parents and guidances are advised to monitor the activities of their children and avoid doing certain unsavoury activities while their children and wards watch, to prevent incidents of this nature,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE