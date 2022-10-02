10 quick facts about Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Phyna

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna was on Sunday declared the winner of the Season 7 of the Big Brother Naija reality television show with the theme, Level-up, while Bryann emerged as the first runner-up.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced Phyna as the winner after scoring the highest votes in the final week.

She defeated fellow finalists Bryan, Bella, Adekunle, Chichi, and Daniella, to claim the 100 million grand prize in the Level-up edition of the reality show.

Phyna has joined the exclusive list of the reality television show winners namely Katung Aduwak, Efe Ejeba, Miracle Igbokwe, Mercy Eke, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba (Laycon), and Hazel Oyeze Onou (Whitemoney) of season 1-6 respectively.

Here are quick facts to know about the new face of the reality show

Her full name is Ijeoma Josephina Otabor She is from Edo state in the South-South region of Nigeria. She was born on June 2, 1997 She is a hype woman, content creator, comedian, and singer She was the first level-up female housemate to get verified on Instagram She is only the second female housemate to win the show after Mercy Eke, who won season 4 of the show She studied Agricultural and Bio Environmental Engineering at the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State. Her father’s name is Moses Otabor while her mother is Gladys Moses Otabor. Her fans base is called ‘Phynation’ She practises the Christianity religion

