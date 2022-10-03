Islamic cleric who saved Christians, airport cleaner among 437 national honourees

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has listed an 87-year-old Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abdulahi Abubakar; a cleaner, Joseph Agu; security guard, Rahim Mohammed and Misa Usman, among notable Nigerians to be given the national honours for acts of brotherliness, diligence and honesty.

Abubakar will be decorated with Member, Order of Niger (MON) for saving the lives of 262 fleeing Christians from Boko Haram at Yelwa Gindi Akwati village, Plateau State, at the event scheduled to hold in Abuja on October 11.

Joseph Agu, a cleaner at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos. will be decorated for a rare display of honesty at his duty post.

In 2015, Agu, a staff of a cleaning company at the Lagos Airport, found and returned $12,200 forgotten inside the toilet by a passenger.

Agu, on discovering the money, returned it to the security officials at the airport to the surprise of many Nigerians.

Also, Ibrahim Mohammed Ogbanago, a security guard working for United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc, found an envelope containing $10,000 at the gate of the bank but returned it.

She was commended at the time by the National Assembly and the airport authorities. Likewise, Musa Isman, a security man attached to V. Venghese, an Indian national and director of the Jawa International Limited.





The gateman, as reliably informed, rejected the offer of a house but requested that a borehole be drilled in his community.

Usman hails from Glijimmi, a Fulani settlement in Birmiwa Local Government Area of Jigawa state. Among other honourees, President Muhammadu Buhari will also confer Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.