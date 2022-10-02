Decomposing bodies of two missing ladies found in Kwara hospital CMD’s office

Decomposing bodies of two women earlier declared missing have been found in the office of the Chief Medical Director of Kaiama General Hospital, Kaiama local government area of Kwara state.

One of the decomposing corpses was identified as that of one Nofisat Alidu who was declared missing in the Kaiama area since November 21, 2021.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that a shallow grave was dug in the doctor’s office, where one of the corpses was discovered, while another dead body was kept in a trash can inside the doctor’s office.

Other items recovered in the detained doctor’s office included two telephone handsets found in the hand bag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer. Two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pants.

The Kwara state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, on Sunday, said the suspect, Dr Adio Adebowale, is currently in detention in Edo State for another culpable homicide case.

The PPRO also said that investigation would be expanded to cover every area when the suspect is eventually brought to Kwara from Edo State.

“In furtherance of the investigation, the Kwara commissioner of Police, Mr Paul Odama, had contacted the Edo State Police Command requesting for the release of the suspect to the Kwara state Police command to answer some questions regarding the discoveries in his office”.

Okasanmi confirmed that one of the decomposing corpses, dug out beneath the floor in the office of the suspect, was recently covered with tiles, while the other one was discovered in a trash can in the same office.

“The Kwara State Police command wishes to inform the public of the result of an investigation ordered by CP Paul Odama psc the newly posted Commissioner of Police Kwara State.

“On assumption of office, as commissioner of Police in Kwara State, while going through some petitions written by some citizens, a particular case struck the CP regarding a reported case of one missing lady by name Nofisat Halidu ‘Female’ in Kaiama, Kaiama local government area of Kwara State, on 21/11/2021. The CP immediately ordered the setting up of a high-powered investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the State CID, to unravel the mystery surrounding the kidnap case and other unresolved cases before his assumption of office.

“Based on the CP order, investigations into the cases began yesterday 30/9/2022. Working on a lead provided by the arrest and confession of one Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale ‘Male’ in Edo State confirming he killed one Ifeoluwa ‘Female’ his girlfriend who was declared missing in Tanke area of Ilorin sometimes in 2021 and her dead body later discovered in a bush in Alapa area of Ilorin where he dumped it.

“Incidentally, the said doctor was the chief medical director of Kaiama General hospital. An investigation led the team to Kaiama General Hospital where the suspect’s office was forced opened and a cursory look at the office presented a suspicious sight of freshly cemented floor tiles. Curiously the tiles were broken and a gory sight welcomed the detectives, behold, lying inside the shallow grave was a decomposing carcass of an unidentified female.

“Further search of the office led to the opening of a trash can where another body of a lady later identified as the earlier reported missing Nofisat Halidu ‘female’ identified by the husband, one Mr Halidu and other members of the community who were present at the scene at the time of the search.

“Other items recovered in the detained doctor’s office included, two telephone handsets found in the handbag of one of the ladies found in the doctor’s drawer. Two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pants.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE