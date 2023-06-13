Hon Moses Sule representing Mikang Constituency has emerged as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly in the Plateau state House of Assembly and was consequently sworn in.

Even as Hon Gwottson Fom from the Mikang constituency was sworn-in as the deputy speaker of the House respectively.

The two, followed their nomination by Cornelius Doeyok, Qua’an Pan Constituency for the Speaker, while Joe Bukar,Shendam Constituency, which were unopposed as there was no further nomination.

The new speaker in his inaugural speech urged members to synergized with the executive arms of Government and the Judiciary for a rancorous Assembly.

He called on the 10th Assembly members to work as team in tickling perennial insecurity in the state.