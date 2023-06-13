The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly and also Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The governor, in a statement through Onogwu Muhammed, his

Chief Press Secretary commended the flawless and peaceful conduct of the election.

Governor Bello said he firmly believes that Senator Akpabio’s extensive experience as a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of the Niger Delta will enable him to effectively lead the 10th Senate, fostering a harmonious relationship with the other arms of government for the greater good of the nation.

In a similar vein, Governor Bello also extends congratulated Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas is the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The governor acknowledges and appreciates Rt. Hon. Abbas’ distinguished presence in the parliament has equipped him with the necessary knowledge and understanding to fulfill his responsibilities harmoniously, always keeping the national interest at the forefront.

The Governor firmly believes that Senator Akpabio and Rt. Hon. Abbas, in their respective leadership positions, will work closely with their colleagues and other arms of government to ensure effective governance, drive meaningful legislative reforms, and contribute to the progress and development of the nation.

He also extends his congratulations to Senator Barau Jibrin and Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu as well, on their well-deserved election as Deputy President of the Senate and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

The governor expresses his optimism that remarkable achievements, uncommon progress, and positive impact on the lives of Nigerians will characterize their tenures.

In the election, Senator Godswill Akpabio secured an impressive 63 votes, defeating his closest rival, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, who garnered 46 votes.

Similarly, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas emerged victorious with an overwhelming 353 votes, surpassing his rivals, Rt. Hon. Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji got 3 votes each.

He therefore wished all elected officials success in their new positions and assures them of his unwavering support and cooperation in their efforts to enhance the welfare and prosperity of the country and its citizens.





