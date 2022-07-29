Zoho Technologies, African Data Centres, others shine at Titans of Technology Awards

Leading digital technology solutions providers, innovative users and digital savvy states have been honoured at the 18th Annual Titans of Tech Awards, which held in Lagos over the weekend.

African Data Centre was crowned as the Most Innovative Data Centre Service Provider Of The Year, Zoho Technologies emerged as the Most Innovative Business Productivity Solutions Provider Of The Year and Itel was voted Most Innovative Tech Brand Of The Year.

Declaring the award ceremony open, Mr Ernest Ndukwe, OFR, Chairman, MTN Nigeria and former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), praised the organisers of the Titans of Tech Award for its consistency over the years. He noted that in recognising excellence, celebrating commitment and rewarding winners, the Titans of Tech Awards is contributing to efforts at building the nation’s telecommunications industry.

Mr Don Pedro Aganbi, Convener of the Titans of Tech Awards, in his welcome address, noted that The Titans of Tech Awards is a platform dedicated to recognising the achievements, successes, and triumphs of key stakeholders across the entire digital technology spectrum and telling the stories. He insisted that awards are a great way to encourage good behaviour, inculcate competitive spirit and spur the industry to greater heights.

Other winners at the high-octane event included IHS Towers, Most Innovative Telecoms Connectivity Provider Of The Year; ICSL, Digital Transformation Company Of The Year; IpNX, Best ICT Solutions Provider Of The Year; Ethnos IT Solutions, Information Security Compliance Organisation Of The Year and EcoExcel, Most Innovative Digital Learning Platform Of The Year.

In addition, iSON Xperiences was crowned Best Business Process Outsourcing Company of the Year; ONEDATA, Most Innovative Internet Service Provider of The Year; Technology Mirror, Best Startups Supportive Online Media; Alpha Technologies, Most Innovative Indigenous ICT Company of the Year; CloudFlex, Cloud Infrastructure provider of the year and TeleAfrica, Most Innovative Clearinghouse Service Provider Of The Year.

Furthermore, Dr Krishnan Raganath, Chief Technology Officer of African Data Centre was voted Data Centre Industry Influencer Of The Year and Mr Ikechukwu Nnamani, President, ATCON, emerged Telecoms Advocacy Man Of The Year.

States were not left, particularly those actively pushing the implementation of the digital economy. Nasarawa State was voted as the Most Innovative Digital State Of The Year, Edo state, Digital compliance State of the Year and Nasarawa State, Most Innovative Digital State Of The Year.

Nasarawa State Governor, Mr Abdullahi Sule emerged as the Digital Innovation Governor Of The Year, while Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State was crowned Digital compliance governor of the Year.

This year’s Titans of Tech Awards Special Achievement honourees, included Chief Dr Victoria Ekomu, Private Security ICON of the Year, Prince Olubayo Abiodun, Tech Media ICON of the Year; Hon Sani Haruna Sani, Excellence in Innovative Service Delivery Award while Hon. Yahaya Mohammed Tanbura and Shehu Ibrahim bagged the Outstanding promoter of Digital economy Award.

Titans of Technology Awards popularly called Nigeria’s Tech Industry Grammy is designed to celebrate Hi-tech most important movers and shakers; pioneers, Innovators, men, women, organisations and institutions who blazed the trail and used ICT to improve the way of life in our society.

It is the recognition of overall excellence, unflinching commitment and a lifetime of efforts in the service of ICT, humanity and Nigeria.

